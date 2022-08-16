Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV ₹1.16 Crore

Suryakumar Yadav is now a proud proprietor of Mercedes-Benz GLS. The producer solely sells two variations of the GLS. There is 400d 4MATIC and Maybach 600 4MATIC.

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has purchased a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV which is priced at ₹1.16 Crores (ex-showroom). The GLS is the flagship SUV from the German producer. It looks as if Suryakumar additionally received an AMG equipment put in as a result of the entrance grille of his SUV is totally different from the inventory one which Mercedes-Benz gives.

As of now, Mercedes-Benz is barely providing the GLS 400d 4MATIC variant of the GLS within the Indian market. It comes geared up with a 3.0-litre, straight-six diesel engine that produces 330 hp of max energy and 700 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed G-Tronic automated transmission that drives all 4 wheels via Mercedes-Benz’s 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The producer claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds and a high pace of 238 kmph. The GLS is sort of heavy with a kerb weight of two,505 kgs and a gross weight of three,250 kgs.



Suryakumar Yadav and his spouse took supply of his Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)



Being a GLS, it comes geared up with all of the bells and whistles that one can consider. It will get a widescreen cockpit which consists of a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. There are soft-close doorways, and a rear consolation bundle plus which will get an MBUX rear pill in order that the rear occupants can management numerous capabilities of the SUV. The GLS can be being provided as a 7-seater SUV so it’s fairly sensible.

In phrases of security gear, the GLS comes geared up with Blind Spot Assist, Active Braking Assist, Pre Safe System, Adaptive Highbeam, Attention Assist and a 360-degree parking digital camera. The SUV can be being provided with air suspension which comes with lively damping. Moreover, there may be related automobile know-how that’s activated via the Mercedes me App. The software gives options like key highlights, geo-fencing, opening and shutting home windows and sunroof, automobile finder and so on.

