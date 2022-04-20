Indian Crude Oil Basket Price Rises Again, 10.32% Jump Since April 11

Indian crude oil basket worth jumps 10.32% since April 11

The Indian crude oil basket worth rose to $107.92 per barrel on April 19, 2022, at an trade fee of Rs 76.28 towards the greenback, in comparison with $106.03 per barrel on April 18, 2022, at an trade fee (Rs/$) of Rs 76.37, information confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell report, the worth of Indian crude was $97.82 per barrel on April 11, 2022, at an trade fee of (Rs/$) 75.96, indicating a $10.10 per barrel, or 10.32 per cent, rise between April 11 and April 19, 2022.

While the most recent worth is beneath the March common of $112.87, it has surged previous the $103.02 per barrel on April 1 and nicely above the typical value in April final yr of about $63 per greenback.

That worth rise between April 11 and 19 suggests an upward stress doubtless on home gasoline charges.

Indeed, retailers held petrol and diesel costs regular for the 14th straight day on Wednesday after mountaineering gasoline charges cumulatively by Rs 10 since March 22, once they restarted revision of costs after a virtually four-month hiatus.

Last week, Hardeep Singh Puri, the petroleum minister, urged states to chop VAT on petrol and diesel for giving reduction to customers.

But the most recent surge in Indian crude oil basket worth suggests a hike in pump costs is coming quickly.