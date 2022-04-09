Indian Crude Oil Basket Prices Soften To Below $100 A Barrel

April information thus far exhibits Indian crude oil basket costs softening

The Indian crude oil basket costs have softened additional to $97.59 per barrel at an alternate fee of 75.81 towards the greenback as of April 7, in accordance with the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s report.

That comes as a aid for a rustic that imports about 85 per cent of its oil wants.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, international crude costs have jumped, with the worldwide benchmark Brent futures hitting a multi-decade excessive of practically $140 a barrel final month.

While crude prices have eased from these highs, with benchmark futures contracts falling for a second straight week, International oil costs have remained above $100 per barrel since Moscow attacked Ukraine.

A yr in the past, the common value was about $63 per greenback.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s report, the Indian crude oil basket costs averaged $84.67 per barrel in January, $94.07 in February, and $112.87 a barrel in March.

But in April, thus far, the information displays a softening development.

In line with that easing, gasoline costs have been unchanged for the second consecutive day on Friday throughout metro cities after being hiked 14 occasions in 17 days.

Fuel charges have been held regular for over 4 months since November, when the Indian crude oil basket costs averaged a contact over $80 per barrel.

The fee revision ended on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel costs have gone up by Rs 10 per litre, respectively, after 14 fee revisions.

The hike in pump costs on elevated international crude costs has sparked spiralling inflation worries.

While crude oil prices have softened, Petroleum Ministry sources had instructed NDTV on Wednesday that “Indian crude oil prices still remain high.”

“The price of crude oil in the international market remains high, with the Indian crude oil basket still hovering around $104 per barrel today,” stated Petroleum Ministry Sources on Wednesday when requested concerning the latest softening. “It used to be around $70 to $80 per barrel some months ago,” the sources had added.