Indian defence attaché now has unescorted access to Pentagon: US Air Force

Indian defence attaché now has unescorted entry to the

Pentagon, a high US Defense Department official has stated.

Such a transfer is aligned with the belief and cooperation that we

share with India, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall stated on at a

reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh

Sandhu at India House on Independence Day on Monday.

“As of right this moment, the Indian (protection) attaché workforce now has

unescorted entry within the Pentagon which is graduation with our

shut relationship with India’s standing as a significant protection associate,”

Kendall stated.

“And in the event you do not assume unescorted entry to the Pentagon is a

massive deal, I am unable to get into the Pentagon with out an escort,” he

stated.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense,

is taken into account probably the most tough locations to get entry. Even

American residents haven’t any entry to the constructing with out high-level

safety clearances.

Kendall, who labored on India points in the course of the Obama

administration, stated it was a want then to strengthen the bonds

within the nationwide safety space.

“It seems that India is the nation with whom we do extra

joint workouts than every other nation, have a protracted shut

relationship and we have been in a position to construct it up and strengthen it

over time as we work collectively for built-in deterrence within the

area and around the globe,” he stated.

The Defense Trade and Technology Initiative, he stated, has grown

over time and is constant to this present day.

“We lately only a yr in the past began a brand new cooperative programme

for unmanned aerial autos. We’ve been in a position to share know-how

and work collectively in any variety of applications. So it has been a

outstanding journey that I do know will proceed,” he stated.