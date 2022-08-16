Indian defence attaché now has unescorted access to Pentagon: US Air Force
Indian defence attaché now has unescorted entry to the
Pentagon, a high US Defense Department official has stated.
Such a transfer is aligned with the belief and cooperation that we
share with India, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall stated on at a
reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh
Sandhu at India House on Independence Day on Monday.
“As of right this moment, the Indian (protection) attaché workforce now has
unescorted entry within the Pentagon which is graduation with our
shut relationship with India’s standing as a significant protection associate,”
Kendall stated.
“And in the event you do not assume unescorted entry to the Pentagon is a
massive deal, I am unable to get into the Pentagon with out an escort,” he
stated.
The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense,
is taken into account probably the most tough locations to get entry. Even
American residents haven’t any entry to the constructing with out high-level
safety clearances.
Kendall, who labored on India points in the course of the Obama
administration, stated it was a want then to strengthen the bonds
within the nationwide safety space.
“It seems that India is the nation with whom we do extra
joint workouts than every other nation, have a protracted shut
relationship and we have been in a position to construct it up and strengthen it
over time as we work collectively for built-in deterrence within the
area and around the globe,” he stated.
The Defense Trade and Technology Initiative, he stated, has grown
over time and is constant to this present day.
“We lately only a yr in the past began a brand new cooperative programme
for unmanned aerial autos. We’ve been in a position to share know-how
and work collectively in any variety of applications. So it has been a
outstanding journey that I do know will proceed,” he stated.