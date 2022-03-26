Indian Defence Ministry approves 107 Line Replacement Units for indigenisation
In order to scale back the imports by Defence Public Sector
Undertakings (DPSUs) and guarantee self-sustenance in defence
manufacturing underneath ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Ministry of Defence
on Thursday accepted one other checklist of 107 strategically vital
Line Replacement Units with a timeline past which there can be
an embargo on their import, as talked about in a press launch by the
Ministry, Trend
reviews citing The Print.
DPSUs will indigenise these things underneath the ‘Make’ class
which goals to attain self-reliance by involving better
participation of Indian {industry}. Projects involving the design and
improvement of apparatus, techniques, main platforms or upgrades
thereof by the {industry} will be taken up underneath this class. DPSUs
will supply these recognized LRUs for industry-led design and
improvement.
These indigenised LRU will cut back the import dependence of the
DPSUs and bolster the economic system. This will enable Indian Industry to
enter the provision chains of producing main defence
platforms.