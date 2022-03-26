Indian Defence Ministry approves 107 Line Replacement Units for indigenisation

In order to scale back the imports by Defence Public Sector

Undertakings (DPSUs) and guarantee self-sustenance in defence

manufacturing underneath ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Ministry of Defence

on Thursday accepted one other checklist of 107 strategically vital

Line Replacement Units with a timeline past which there can be

an embargo on their import, as talked about in a press launch by the

Ministry, Trend

reviews citing The Print.

DPSUs will indigenise these things underneath the ‘Make’ class

which goals to attain self-reliance by involving better

participation of Indian {industry}. Projects involving the design and

improvement of apparatus, techniques, main platforms or upgrades

thereof by the {industry} will be taken up underneath this class. DPSUs

will supply these recognized LRUs for industry-led design and

improvement.

These indigenised LRU will cut back the import dependence of the

DPSUs and bolster the economic system. This will enable Indian Industry to

enter the provision chains of producing main defence

platforms.