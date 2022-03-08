‘Indian diplomats excellent, they know what to do’: German envoy
Referring to India’s stand on the worldwide boards on the
Russia-Ukraine disaster, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner
on Sunday mentioned that India has wonderful diplomatic service and
seeing the worldwide world order their diplomats know what to do
concerning India’s stand on the difficulty.
Speaking to ANI, the German envoy mentioned, “India has wonderful
diplomatic service, they know what to do… It’s not about Ukraine
or the EU or NATO… it’s concerning the international world order…We all
have to face collectively in opposition to it,” mentioned Lindner on how European
Union sees India’s position within the international matter.
India and 34 different international locations on Wednesday abstained from a UN
General Assembly decision that censured Russia over its army
actions in opposition to Ukraine. India had earlier abstained from the UN
Security Council procedural vote to name for a United Nations
General Assembly session on the Ukraine disaster.
India together with China and UAE had final week abstained from a
US-sponsored decision in opposition to Russia’s army actions in
Ukraine. Moscow vetoed the decision.