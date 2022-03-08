‘Indian diplomats excellent, they know what to do’: German envoy

Referring to India’s stand on the worldwide boards on the

Russia-Ukraine disaster, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner

on Sunday mentioned that India has wonderful diplomatic service and

seeing the worldwide world order their diplomats know what to do

concerning India’s stand on the difficulty.

Speaking to ANI, the German envoy mentioned, “India has wonderful

diplomatic service, they know what to do… It’s not about Ukraine

or the EU or NATO… it’s concerning the international world order…We all

have to face collectively in opposition to it,” mentioned Lindner on how European

Union sees India’s position within the international matter.

India and 34 different international locations on Wednesday abstained from a UN

General Assembly decision that censured Russia over its army

actions in opposition to Ukraine. India had earlier abstained from the UN

Security Council procedural vote to name for a United Nations

General Assembly session on the Ukraine disaster.

India together with China and UAE had final week abstained from a

US-sponsored decision in opposition to Russia’s army actions in

Ukraine. Moscow vetoed the decision.