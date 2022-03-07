Indian Doctor Refuses To Leave Ukraine Without His Pet Jaguar And Panther

Dr Girikumar Patil usually shares movies of his pet large cats on YouTube.

An Indian physician is stranded in war-torn Ukraine, holed up in a basement along with his two pet large cats – a panther and a leopard. Dr Girikumar Patil resides in a bunker under his dwelling in Severodonetsk, within the Donbas area.

The area is managed by separatists and the scenario is fast deteriorating. But Dr Patil is just not prepared to go away the animals behind.

“I will never abandon my pets to save my life. Of course, my family is urging me to return. My pets are my children. I’ll stay with them and protect them until my last breath,” he instructed The New Indian Express (TNIE).

Dr Patil went to Ukraine in 2007 to check medication, and later settled down in Donbas. TNIE reported that he later joined a neighborhood authorities hospital as an orthopaedic.

He discovered the jaguar “orphaned an ill” in a neighborhood zoo and with the permission of authorities, adopted it. Dr Patil has named the animal Yasha. Two months in the past, he introduced the black panther Sabrina as a mate to Yasha.

The BBC reported that after the warfare started, Mr Patil has been stepping out of his basement solely to purchase meals for his cats. The male jaguar is 20 months previous and the feminine panther is a six-month-old cub, the BBC report additional mentioned.

“My big cats have been spending nights in the basement with me. There has been a lot of bombing happening around us. The cats are scared. They are eating less. I can’t leave them,” the 40-year-old instructed the BBC.

Dr Patil additionally has three canine – Italian mastiffs – and tries to boost funds for them by his YouTube channel, which has greater than 84,000 subscribers.

Dr Patil belongs to Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. He hopes that the Indian authorities will enable him to take dwelling all his pets. Last week, Indian scholar Rishabh Kaushik – a resident of Dehradun – returned to India along with his rescued pet dig “Maliboo” as a part of central authorities’s Operation Ganga.