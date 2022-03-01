Indian Embassy In Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Shuts Down: Sources

Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in road preventing in Kyiv and Kharkiv

New Delhi:

The Indian embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has shut down and the Ambassador and the workers are on their option to western a part of the nation, sources have stated. The Russian invasion got here from japanese Ukraine path and India has been advising college students and others to maneuver to the western borders.

The embassy in Kyiv shut down after it did its greatest to make sure there aren’t any Indians left within the metropolis, which is dealing with a big incoming Russian invasion pressure, supply stated.

The Indian embassy would possible be relocated to western Ukraine’s Lviv now, for which workplace area has been recognized, sources have stated.

The embassy workers are on the street to western Ukraine and communication with them is spotty, sources stated, including each potential try has been made to avoid wasting Indian lives in Ukraine.