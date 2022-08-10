Indian fans slam Sourav Ganguly’s tweet after India Women’s CWG Final defeat

The Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was slammed on micro-blogging website Twitter after his tweet on the ladies’s remaining loss on the Commonwealth Games towards Australia.

India Women have been on the verge of profitable their first Commonwealth gold however needed to accept the silver medal following a nine-run defeat towards the mighty Australia Women within the remaining. After the loss at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday, many former cricketers took to social media to specific their views on India’s defeat.

While a few of them backed the squad for going thus far within the competitors, others conveyed their remorse on the loss. Among them, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s congratulatory tweet caught the eye of Indian followers. Apart from lauding India girls, the previous India captain expressed his discontent with the aspect’s defeat within the remaining.

In the brief message, Sourav Ganguly wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian women’s team for winning silver. But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonight.” The submit obtained likes and re-tweets in satisfactory numbers. But Ganguly turned off the choice to touch upon his tweet.

Congratulations to the Indian girls’s group for profitable silver ..But they are going to go residence disillusioned because it was their recreation tonite ..@BCCIWomen — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 7, 2022

Quoting his tweet, some Indian followers urged him to organise extra home tournaments for girls cricketers. According to them, taking part in extra cricket will make them perceive their errors, which will probably be helpful afterward. A number of of them additionally requested Sourav Ganguly to nominate a greater coach for the squad.

One of the followers requested Ganguly to organise the Women’s IPL, and extra home in addition to worldwide fixtures for girls.

You know what’s in your arms? The WIPL. More cash for home video games. Actual intl. fixtures for the ladies’s group in all codecs. https://t.co/iAiEFy1s8f — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) August 9, 2022

Another particular person reminded him, “How much disappointed till today you are, after losing 20 finals being the Captain of the side.”

How a lot disillusioned until at the moment you @SGanguly99 are, after shedding 20 finals being the Captain of the aspect @BCCIWomen @BCCI https://t.co/CBrwuKha2w

A number of followers reminded him of India’s 2003 World Cup remaining defeat below Ganguly’s captaincy.

@SGanguly99 Dada,bear in mind comparable scenario (and even worse) throughout 2003 WC…

Unlike women this time…You by no means bounced again from the slipping away match from 1st over (15 runs) you bowled…& All out (324, fortieth Over)…

You have been nonetheless thought-about “He-ros”.. https://t.co/nYM8wzbW3G — ImASB (@sanambhaila) August 9, 2022

Some followers slammed his report as an administrator for not focusing extra on girls’s cricket.

Here are another note-worthy reactions:

Says the most important disappointment as an Administrator. https://t.co/JPEM6DcKHk

It’s was their recreation alright, however how lengthy are we going to brush group choices below the carpet or the very fact that there’s a want to handle the psychological make-up of the group below stress. Can now we have the selectors communicate up please? https://t.co/DT9Q2isoJY — Manuja (@manujaveerappa) August 8, 2022

More psychological well being assist

A group psychologist

Keep the home cricket coming

Press conferences explaining group choices

More aggressive video games Can we add this to CWG 2026 gold imaginative and prescient board? https://t.co/t4virBZzoe — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) August 7, 2022

In the CWG Final, India Women had a goal of 162 runs to chase down in 20 overs. In reply, they misplaced their opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early within the recreation. After that, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stitched a 96-run partnership and reignited hopes for a gold medal.

But the remaining batters failed to supply something vital as India misplaced their remaining 5 wickets for simply 13 runs. In the tip, they fell simply 9 runs in need of attending to the victory line.

