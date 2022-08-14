Indian flag waves atop golden joint at world’s highest railway bridge on Chenab

The Ministry of Railways has just lately taken to its official Twitter deal with to share a video of the world’s highest railway bridge on Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir. But what’s most noteworthy on this explicit video, is that publish its inauguration, the Indian nationwide flag – a number of ones, had been seen waving atop the bridge. At the ‘golden joint,’ which is correct in the course of the bridge, the employees will be seen joyfully hoisting the nationwide flag with satisfaction on this video. Despite being shared very just lately on the deal with that has over 7.2 million followers, the video has acquired over two lakh views.

“Our national pride flying high at the world’s highest railway arch bridge, Chenab bridge, as the Golden Joint work is finished today. With this, the deck of the bridge stands completed,” reads the caption to this video of the world’s highest railway bridge. It was full with the emoji of the nationwide flag of India. The caption to this video which is steadily gaining recognition on the platform, was additionally full with the hashtag #HarGharTiranga.

Our nationwide satisfaction 🇮🇳 flying excessive at world’s highest Railway arch bridge, Chenab bridge, because the Golden Joint work is completed at present.With this, deck of the bridge stands accomplished.#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/NWeU8MfT7M — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 13, 2022

