Indian football team’s photo of praying before match wins hearts of netizens

Sports is one enviornment the place your faith or ethnicity doesn’t matter as once you play in a group the one purpose is to win. The Indian soccer group has gamers from various backgrounds and a photograph of some gamers performing prayers earlier than their match towards Belarus, which was shared by the group’s official Twitter deal with on March 26, has gone viral. The picture exhibits three Indian gamers praying in several methods in line with their spiritual customs and it has received the hearts of many.

Union minister Hardeep Puri additionally reacted to the picture as he tweeted, “A delightful picture of India’s real strength.” Puri additionally used the hashtag #UnityInDiversity for the picture.

See Hardeep Puri’s tweet beneath:

The picture has delighted netizens because it exhibits the gamers performing prayers in line with their spiritual customs. Even although India misplaced to Belarus by three targets to nil, it received the hearts of many with this picture.

See the images of Indian soccer group’s warmup beneath:

The picture was additionally tweeted by the official deal with of the Indian Super League. “What it means playing for the @IndianFootballteam,” it wrote alongside the picture.

“This photo of the Indian football team says a lot of India’s ‘real’ strength,” a Twitter consumer commented. “Whether you open your hands in prayer or close them, #IndianFootball is for you, it is for everyone,” stated one other. “This is Indian football team. This is India,” posted a 3rd.

India misplaced to Belarus 3-0 on the Bahrain National Stadium within the International pleasant.

What do you concentrate on this picture of the Indian soccer group?