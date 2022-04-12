Sports
Indian GM Praggnanandhaa wins Reykjavik Open chess tournament | Chess News – Times of India
REYKJAJVIK (Iceland): Young Indian Grandmaster R Pragganandhaa on Tuesday gained the distinguished Reykjavik Open chess event with 7.5 factors from 9 rounds.
The 16-year-old Pragganandhaa defeated compatriot GM D Gukesh within the last spherical to emerge sole winner.
Praggnanandhaa turned issues round within the all-Indian battle after his opponent blundered when he seemed to be dropping.
The highly-rated Indian remained unbeaten by means of the 9 rounds and completed with wins over Matthieu Cornette (France) and Gukesh within the final two rounds.
He additionally posted 4 different wins, together with the one over American Abhimanyu Mishra, who final 12 months turned the then youngest Grandmaster on the age of 12 years and 4 months.
Praggnanandhaa (ELO 2624) gained 13.2 ELO factors from the triumph.
He had just lately hogged the limelight after beautiful world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in a web-based event.
Gukesh, who logged six factors, completed seventeenth whereas GM Abhijeet Gupta took the eighth spot, securing 6.5 factors.
The Netherlands GM Max Warmerdam took second place with seven factors forward of Mads Anderson (Denmark), who additionally scored the identical variety of factors.
Abhimanyu Mishra picked up seven factors and completed fifth.
Among the opposite Indians, IM Tania Sachdev (6 factors) claimed twenty first spot whereas skilled GM B Adibhan scored 5.5 factors and settled for thirty fourth place.
