Indian govt spends nearly Rs 100 L cr on development, social sector schemes in 8 yrs

The Indian authorities has spent round Rs 100 lakh crore on

infrastructure growth and social sector programmes over the

final eight years, authorities sources mentioned, Trend reviews citing The

Print.

Citing an RBI report, sources mentioned that the entire developmental

expenditure by the central authorities was a whopping Rs 90,89,233

crore (Rs 90.9 lakh crore) throughout 2014-15 to 2021-22.

Earlier this month, former finance minister P Chidambaram had

identified that the federal government beneath Prime Minister Narendra Modi

collected Rs 26.5 lakh crore from gasoline tax collections between

2014-2021 however the whole outgo on free meals grain, money allowances

to ladies, PM-KISAN and different money transfers is “not more than Rs

2,25,000 crore — which is lower than the annual gasoline taxes collected

by the Centre alone.

The numbers posed by the previous finance minister fall method brief

of the mark as growth expenditure was almost 4 occasions,

authorities sources mentioned.

Sharing particulars of expenditure, sources mentioned, this included extra

than Rs 26 lakh crore within the type of capital expenditure to

modernise infrastructure and create productive belongings, Rs 25 lakh

crore for meals, fertilizer and gasoline subsidies, and Rs 10 lakh crore

on social companies similar to well being, training, inexpensive housing,

and so on.

It is obvious then, that the collections from the gasoline tax have

been put to good use as developmental expenditure, sources mentioned,

including, it’s unlucky {that a} former Finance Minister would miss

out these fundamental knowledge factors.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram had final week mentioned that within the

eight years of the Modi authorities, the central authorities

collected Rs 26,51,919 crore as gasoline taxes.

“There are roughly 26 crore households in India. That means

from each household the central authorities has collected, on common,

Rs 1,00,000 as gasoline tax!” the previous Union finance minister

mentioned.

“Ask your self, what did a mean household get in return for

paying this big quantity as gasoline tax?” Chidambaram mentioned.

Rates have been elevated throughout the nation and fluctuate from state

to state relying upon the incidence of native taxation.