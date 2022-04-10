Indian govt spends nearly Rs 100 L cr on development, social sector schemes in 8 yrs
The Indian authorities has spent round Rs 100 lakh crore on
infrastructure growth and social sector programmes over the
final eight years, authorities sources mentioned, Trend reviews citing The
Print.
Citing an RBI report, sources mentioned that the entire developmental
expenditure by the central authorities was a whopping Rs 90,89,233
crore (Rs 90.9 lakh crore) throughout 2014-15 to 2021-22.
Earlier this month, former finance minister P Chidambaram had
identified that the federal government beneath Prime Minister Narendra Modi
collected Rs 26.5 lakh crore from gasoline tax collections between
2014-2021 however the whole outgo on free meals grain, money allowances
to ladies, PM-KISAN and different money transfers is “not more than Rs
2,25,000 crore — which is lower than the annual gasoline taxes collected
by the Centre alone.
The numbers posed by the previous finance minister fall method brief
of the mark as growth expenditure was almost 4 occasions,
authorities sources mentioned.
Sharing particulars of expenditure, sources mentioned, this included extra
than Rs 26 lakh crore within the type of capital expenditure to
modernise infrastructure and create productive belongings, Rs 25 lakh
crore for meals, fertilizer and gasoline subsidies, and Rs 10 lakh crore
on social companies similar to well being, training, inexpensive housing,
and so on.
It is obvious then, that the collections from the gasoline tax have
been put to good use as developmental expenditure, sources mentioned,
including, it’s unlucky {that a} former Finance Minister would miss
out these fundamental knowledge factors.
Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram had final week mentioned that within the
eight years of the Modi authorities, the central authorities
collected Rs 26,51,919 crore as gasoline taxes.
“There are roughly 26 crore households in India. That means
from each household the central authorities has collected, on common,
Rs 1,00,000 as gasoline tax!” the previous Union finance minister
mentioned.
“Ask your self, what did a mean household get in return for
paying this big quantity as gasoline tax?” Chidambaram mentioned.
Rates have been elevated throughout the nation and fluctuate from state
to state relying upon the incidence of native taxation.