Indian high commissioner meets new Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

India’s excessive commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Friday met the island nation’s new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a day after the latter’s appointment to the submit. “High Commissioner called on Hon’ble PM @RW_UNP. Conveyed greetings and good wishes. Discussed continued India-Sri Lanka cooperation for economic recovery and stability in #SriLanka through democratic process towards the well being of all the people of Sri Lanka,” the Colombo-based excessive fee stated on its Twitter deal with, sharing pictures of the interplay between the 2 dignitaries.

High Commissioner known as on Hon’ble PM @RW_UNP. Conveyed greetings and good needs. Discussed continued 🇮🇳🇱🇰 cooperation for financial restoration and stability in #SriLanka via democratic processes in direction of the properly being of all of the folks of 🇱🇰. pic.twitter.com/XJur9hGLtw — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 13, 2022

Also Read | Wickremesinghe faces an uphill task as Sri Lanka’s new PM

Wickremesinghe, 73, who’s now in his sixth time period as Sri Lanka’s prime minister, was appointed on Thursday by embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose older brother, Mahinda, resigned from the submit on May 9. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation got here after an assault by Rajapaksa supporters on anti-government protesters, who had been demonstrating within the metropolis of Colombo, amid the nation’s worst financial disaster.

Also Read | Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM | Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

Meanwhile, talking after assuming premiership, the United National Party (UNP) chief stated beneath the brand new authorities, Sri Lanka’s ties with India can be ‘much better’ than through the earlier regime.

“I have taken on the challenge of uplifting the economy and I must fulfill it,” he remarked.

Also Read | New Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s reply when asked about ties with India

On Tuesday, India said it helps one of the best pursuits of individuals of Sri Lanka ‘expressed via democratic processes.’ The Ministry of exterior affairs famous in an announcement, “In retaining with our Neighbourhood First coverage, India has prolonged this 12 months alone alone assist price US$ 3.5 billion to the folks of Sri Lanka for serving to them overcome their present difficulties.”

The folks of India have offered help for mitigating the shortages of important objects, the assertion additional learn.