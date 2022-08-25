Indian highways to soon be free from toll booths. Here’s the plan

The obligatory introduction of FASTags have helped motorists in quite a few methods – from seamless motion throughout the nation’s toll plazas to automated toll charges deduction. Much shorter queues and digital transactions have ensured time in addition to cash is saved. But the federal government has even greater plans for the occasions to come back with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari not too long ago highlighting how toll plazas themselves can be faraway from nationwide highways within the nation, and get replaced with cameras which might learn quantity plates for automated toll deduction.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Gadkari highlighted that toll plazas would get replaced by cameras which might seize the quantity plate of every automobile and the mandatory toll quantity can be auto deducted from the checking account linked to that quantity plate. “The plan is to take away toll plazas and put cameras, which can learn these quantity plates and toll will likely be deducted from the account instantly. We are additionally doing a pilot of this scheme,” he stated.

Company-fitted quantity plates on autos are important for this plan to work and Gadkari admits that erring motorists would should be penalized. “There isn’t any provision underneath the regulation to penalise the automobile proprietor who skips the toll plaza and doesn’t pay. We must convey that provision underneath the regulation. We might herald a provision for automobiles which wouldn’t have these quantity plates to get them put in inside a sure time period. We might want to herald a Bill for this,” he defined.

The strategy of toll deduction by means of quantity plate-detecting cameras may additional quicken passage for motorists, one thing that has already improved courtesy FASTags. FASTags are obligatory for all automobile classes and any automobile with out it must pay double the toll quantity in money at toll plazas on nationwide highways. But whereas the thought was to have a completely congestion free motion of visitors, there nonetheless are congestions on a number of toll plazas owing to components corresponding to broken RFID stickers or low stability.

First Published Date: