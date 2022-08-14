Indian Navy dock in Fremantle for Independence celebrations

Indian Navy Ship Sumedha has docked at Fremantle Port to have a good time the nation’s seventy fifth Independence Day.

As a part of the Independence Day, often called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Navy has despatched ships to 6 totally different continents throughout the globe for commemorative visits and to hoist their nationwide flag.

Fremantle has been chosen as Australia’s consultant, and at 8 am on Monday the crew of Sumedha will hoist their tricoloured flag in honour of the anniversary.

“For the 75th Independence Day, the Indian Navy has deployed six ships across the world… and they will be hoisting the tricolour or national flag in six different time zones across three oceans,” Sumedha Commander Phaneendra stated.

“We will be the first one to hoist the tricolour right here in Australia.”

Camera Icon Sumedha’s Commanding Officer, Commander Phaneendra addresses the media. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

It’s the primary time in seven years that an Indian Navy ship has docked in Perth, with the final go to being in 2015, and in addition marks India’s first Australian go to for the 12 months.

Commander Phaneendra stated the Sumedha is a “long endurance” ship usually used as an offshore patrol vessel.

“She’s deployed in anti-piracy operations and independent operations…and she’s also deployed for fleet support operations in addition,” he stated.

Camera Icon Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha arrived in Fremantle, Western Australia, as a part of the worldwide celebrations for India’s seventy fifth Anniversary of Independence. Credit: POIS Richard Cordell

During their three-day keep, the Indian Navy will participate in a variety of team-building workouts with their Australian counterparts, together with onboard coaching with NUSHIP Arafura on Tuesday and maritime workouts with HMAS Anzac on Wednesday.

Camera Icon Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha is berthed at Fremantle Port for 3 days as a part of her deployment to the Indo-Pacific area. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

HMAS Stirling Captain Gary Lawton stated the go to was a good way to assist construct belief between the 2 nations.

“Working with regional partners is an excellent way to build trust, and demonstrate presence and unity in a complex and evolving security environment,” Captain Lawton stated.

“This year we’ve already exercised together as part of the multinational exercise off Hawaii called RIMPAC and we will be welcoming the Indian Navy to exercise Kakadu later this year, which be held off of Darwin.”

The Indian Navy can be in Fremantle from August 14-17 and can then make its option to Malaysia.