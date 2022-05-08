Indian Nurse Dies In Road Accident During Eid Holiday Trip In UAE

Tintu Paul, 36, died in a horrific automotive accident within the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah. (Representational picture)

Dubai:

A 36-year-old Indian nurse died in a horrific automotive accident whereas on a drive together with her household to the Jebel Jais mountains within the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah throughout the Eid vacation, in accordance with media experiences on Sunday.

Tintu Paul, 36, from Kochi in Kerala, was together with her husband Kripa Shankar, kids — Kritin, 10, one and half-year-old Aadin Shankar — and different members of the family when their automotive misplaced management, veered off the street and crashed, Khaleej Times reported.

She, alongside together with her household, was on a brief vacation to the Jebel Jais mountain vary on May 3 for Eid.

Ms Paul, her husband, kids, and different members of the family had been rushed to a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) by the police.

Despite all efforts, the nurse succumbed to her accidents the following day, whereas her husband and son stay within the ICU.

Ms Paul had been working with RAK Al Hamra Clinic for the final one and half years.

Basil, Paul’s maternal cousin, stated that the husband and son are battling for his or her lives.

“Her husband was severely injured in the accident and is under treatment in ICU and the elder son is also receiving treatment at a hospital in RAK,” he stated.

Basil stated they’re merely devastated by this information.

“Her (Paul’s) mother is unable to accept the loss and keeps saying that her daughter will return soon,” he stated.

Ms Paul’s brother, who’s within the UK, flew into the UAE to assist conduct the final rites.

This is the second demise of an Indian nurse in every week. On May 1, Sheba Mary Thomas, a resident of Cheppad, Kerala, working in Abu Dhabi, misplaced her life in one other automotive accident whereas on the Eid vacation in Salalah, Oman, Gulf News reported.

RAK Police have urged all motorists and street customers to stick to all crucial precautions whereas driving in mountainous areas and abide by visitors guidelines always to make sure their security and that of others.

Police have additionally suggested all street customers to drive throughout the velocity restrict and preserve a secure distance between automobiles to make sure security. PTI NSA NSA NSA