Indian officials visit Kabul for first Taliban meet since US left

India has despatched a staff of overseas ministry officers to Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul for talks with senior members of the ruling Taliban, the ministry stated on Thursday, the primary such assembly because the chaotic US withdrawal final yr.

Poverty and starvation have rocketed within the strife-torn nation because the Taliban took energy final yr after the United States withdrew.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

The officers would oversee supply of humanitarian help and go to areas focused by Indian-backed packages or tasks, it added.

India has donated about 20,000 tons of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and winter clothes, with extra drugs and foodgrain on the best way, it stated.

The South Asian nation pulled its officers out of Afghanistan final August and closed its embassy, though New Delhi is eager to retain ties with the nation the place its arch-enemy, Pakistan, wields appreciable affect.

Last month the ministry stated it had no data on when the embassy would re-open.

Read extra:

Afghan women protest in Kabul, demand education and work

Taliban dismiss UN concerns on women’s rights in Afghanistan

Over one million Afghan children could face severe malnutrition