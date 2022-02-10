Indian Open 2022 Golf Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic | Golf News

The DP World Tour, earlier generally known as European Tour, on Thursday confirmed the cancellation of the 2022 Indian Open and the postponement of this season’s China Open resulting from ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. After being postponed from its unique scheduled date of February 17 -20, it had been hoped to reschedule the Indian Open later this spring however it’ll no longer happen in 2022. The Indian Golf Union stays absolutely dedicated to the event, and together with the DP World Tour, are planning for it to return to the Tour’s schedule in 2023.

Meanwhile, the China Open, which was resulting from happen from April 28 to May 1, may also not happen as initially scheduled resulting from ongoing restrictions in China.

The DP World Tour will work and China Golf Association will try to discover a appropriate different date, both later within the 2022 season or early within the 2023 season. Further updates on the DP World Tour’s occasions in April can be made in the end.