Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Death For Drug Trafficking In Singapore

Singapore:

A Malaysian man of Indian-origin has been sentenced to loss of life by a court docket right here for delivering heroin in Singapore and appearing as a intermediary for drug traffickers, in keeping with a media report.

Kishor Kumar Raguan, 41, rode his bike into Singapore to ship a bag containing greater than 900 grams of a powdery substance in July 2016. The 4 bundles contained in the bag introduced in have been later analysed to include 36.5 grams of heroin.

The legislation offers for the loss of life penalty if the quantity of heroin trafficked is greater than 15 grams.

Singaporean nationwide of Chinese-origin Pung Ah Kiang, 61, who acquired the bag from Raguan, was sentenced to life imprisonment for possessing the medicine for the aim of trafficking.

In written grounds launched on Friday, High Court Justice Audrey Lim stated she discovered that each Raguan and Pung knew that the bundles contained heroin, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Friday.

Rejecting Raguan’s defence that he believed the bag contained “stones”, the choose stated the Indian-origin man, who was concerned in drug actions, had failed to indicate that he genuinely believed the bundles contained one thing innocuous.

She discovered that Kishor was instructed that the gadgets to be delivered have been “kallu”, which he knew referred to heroin.

Justice Lim additionally rejected Pung’s declare that he didn’t know what was within the bag and was merely preserving it briefly for his brother-in-law.

She imposed life imprisonment on Pung as he was licensed by the prosecution to have substantively assisted the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in disrupting drug trafficking actions, the report stated.

“As the prosecution did not issue Kishor with a certificate of substantive assistance… I passed the mandatory death sentence on him,” it quoted the choose as saying.

Raguan had introduced the bag containing the bundles of medication into Singapore on July 29, 2016, and delivered it to Pung close to his Paya Lebar condominium.

Pung was arrested by CNB officers as he was strolling again to his condominium. He was then escorted to his house, the place extra medicine have been discovered.

Raguan’s DNA was discovered on the bundles he delivered to Pung. The prosecution contended that Raguan knew he was delivering “kallu” – a road title for heroin – and was instructed to gather Singapore {dollars} 6,000 from Pung.

The prosecution stated Raguan was no stranger to unlawful medicine as he had acted as a intermediary for drug transactions.

In his defence, Raguan stated he was promised USD 160 to ship one thing to Singapore and was instructed that the merchandise was “like a stone”. He claimed that he thought they might both be ornamental stones or rocks and pebbles, however didn’t assume an excessive amount of about it.

The convict claimed that he unravelled the black tape of the bundles however didn’t recognise the “brown-coloured things” inside.

