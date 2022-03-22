Indian para club thrower Dharambir sets new Asian record, wins silver in Dubai | More sports News – Times of India

Fazza Athletics Grand Prix replace: Devendra wins Silver medal in F44 class, Dharambir baggage Silver with Asian rec… https://t.co/XE1gHLZiYM — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) 1647921174000

DUBAI: Indian para athlete Dharambir set a brand new Asian document within the males’s F32/51 club throw occasion en-route successful a silver on the opening day of the thirteenth Fazza International Para Athletics Championships India received three medals on the opening day with Devendra Singh additionally clinching a silver within the F44 males’s discus throw occasion, whereas Jyoti Behera claimed a bronze in 400m ladies’s remaining T37/38/47 remaining.In the membership throw F32/51 males’s remaining, Dharambir, the 2018 Asian Para Games silver medallist, threw the membership to a distance of 31.09m in his second try to complete second behind Algeria’s Walid Ferhah (37.42m) on Monday.

In the method, Dharambir additionally set a brand new Asian document.

Great Britain’s Stephen Miller took the bronze with an effort of 29.28m.

Later, Devendra clinched the silver in males’s discus throw F44 after hurling the disc to a distance of fifty.36m in mixed F42/43/44 class.

Kuwait’s Faisal Sorour, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist, took the F42 gold with a throw of 47.61.m, which was additionally a brand new Asian document, whereas France’s Badr Touzi claimed the bronze in F42 with a 39.16m throw.

“I am very happy with the result here. Few months back I wasn’t sure if I was competing in the Fazza event due to health reasons. I was down with Covid-19 and hardly trained for the past few months. We have important events in the year ahead, so it was good to start the year with a medal,” mentioned the 28-year-old Devendra.

The championships kicked off the World Para Athletics’ Grand Prix season with round 500 para-athletes from 43 nations in motion on the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

The occasion holds significance as athletes will purpose to realize Minimum Qualification Standard for this July’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou this October.