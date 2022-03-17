Indian Plant-Based Foods Sector Poised For ‘Explosive Growth’

A delegation of the newly-formed Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) met Mr. Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, at his official residence at 7B Janpath Road, New Delhi lately. The delegation, led by the Association’s Executive Director, Mr. Sanjay Sethi, briefed the minister on the state of the nascent however quickly increasing plant-based meals sector in India. Noting that the sector was poised for explosive development, Mr. Sethi sought Mr. Patel’s steerage and assist to show it into a serious trade catering to each home and international markets via coverage adjustments, capability constructing, enabling ease of enterprise and different interventions. The international plant-based meals market is anticipated to succeed in 77.8 billion US {dollars} in 2025.

The development of the Plant-Based Foods trade gives a serious alternative to handle local weather change, meals insecurity and malnutrition, and public well being threat (together with pandemics and antimicrobial resistance), and assist India meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The PBFIA delegation led by Mr. Sethi comprised Varun Deshpande, MD, Good Food Institute India; Kartik Dixit, Founder, Evo Foods, Mumbai; Prateek Ghai, Founder, B Veg Foods, New Delhi; Pradeep Rao, Founder, Evolved Foods, Bengaluru; Amit Bajaj, Founder, Vezley Foods; Palak Mehta, CEO, Vegan First Media, Pune; Gaurav Sharma, Founder, Greenest; Priti Singh, White Cub, Gurugram; Prakarshi Pulkit of Dharmic Foods; Narhari Gupta of Snill Burger, and Satvika Mahajan, Good Food Institute India.

“The meeting was held in an extremely cordial and positive atmosphere and I am grateful for Mr. Patel’s offer to support us and help us grow exponentially. Amazing energy was witnessed in the room, with the minister and his team praising the innovative and tasty plant -based food samples that we had taken along,” PBFIA’s Executive Director, Mr. Sanjay Sethi mentioned after the assembly. ‘On our half, we pledge to do every little thing we will to assist the plant-based meals ecosystem flourish, prosper and bloom.”

Mr. Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries has asked PBFIA to have a special meeting with the Ministry to discuss Cold Chain logistics and what can be done to smoothen daily parcel operations between major cities for the industry. Mr. Patel is keen to have Gaurav Sishodia, AVP, Invest India who was also present at the meeting to collaborate with PBFIA for its various initiatives.

“I’m delighted to announce that the minister sought the PBFIA’s assist to arrange two main occasions, one involving all of the Indian stakeholders within the plant-based ecosystem, and one other the place worldwide gamers could be invited as nicely, to be able to perceive and tackle all of the challenges confronted by the trade.” Mr. Sethi said. The Minister also appreciated the youthful energy and enthusiasm of the PBFIA delegation.

The MD of Good Food Institute India, Mr. Varun Deshpande, said that his institute’s proposal seeking funding for centers of excellence in this sector at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) had been well received by the minister.

The Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Mr Prahlad Singh Patel, (left) with the Executive Director of Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA), Mr. Sanjay Sethi

The PBFIA steered a number of steps that could possibly be taken by the federal government, together with:

Establishing Centers of Excellence, Accelerators to assist Innovation, Tie-ups with Universities

Tax incentives for buyers and entrepreneurs, discount in GST charges

Infrastructural assist (meals processing, chilly chains, and many others) and different capacity-building initiatives together with an accelerator to assist

A joint job drive to coordinate between varied authorities ministries, departments, and companies concerned.

About The Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA):

The Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) is a CEO-led physique shaped to assist and assist develop the nascent plant-based meals ecosystem in India. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, PBFIA goals to: