Indian PM chairs NEP review meeting, bats for hybrid education system
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the
implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. He
mentioned the coverage was geared toward eradicating language hurdles within the path
of studying, Trend
stories citing The Tribune.
His feedback got here amid current language wars, with a piece of
South Indian politicians questioning the supremacy of Hindi over
different languages.
Noting that the NEP was being carried out to make sure entry,
fairness, inclusivity and high quality in schooling, the PM mentioned, “From
particular efforts to trace out-of-school kids and produce them again
into the mainstream to introducing a number of entry and exit in
larger schooling, many transformative reforms have been initiated
which is able to outline the progress of the nation as we enter the
‘amrit kaal’.”
It was said on the assembly that the National Curriculum
Framework was being drafted below the steerage of the National
Steering Committee.
“The work is in progress,” a authorities assertion mentioned, including
even toy-based pedagogy was being adopted for higher studying
outcomes in kids.
The PM mentioned the hybrid system of on-line and offline studying
needs to be developed to keep away from overexposure of expertise to
schoolchildren.
“Multilinguality is being promoted to take away language-related
hurdles in tutorial attainment,” the PM mentioned.
It was talked about through the assembly that the National Higher
Education Qualification Framework was within the superior stage of
preparation and the UGC was additionally revising the prevailing “Curriculum
Framework and Credit System for Undergraduate Programme.”
Importantly, the assembly took inventory of the UGC notification on
open and distance studying (ODL) and on-line programmes laws
below which 59 larger academic establishments (HEI) have been providing
351 full-fledged on-line programmes and 86 HEIs have been providing 1,081
ODL programmes.