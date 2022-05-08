Indian PM chairs NEP review meeting, bats for hybrid education system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the

implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. He

mentioned the coverage was geared toward eradicating language hurdles within the path

of studying, Trend

stories citing The Tribune.

His feedback got here amid current language wars, with a piece of

South Indian politicians questioning the supremacy of Hindi over

different languages.

Noting that the NEP was being carried out to make sure entry,

fairness, inclusivity and high quality in schooling, the PM mentioned, “From

particular efforts to trace out-of-school kids and produce them again

into the mainstream to introducing a number of entry and exit in

larger schooling, many transformative reforms have been initiated

which is able to outline the progress of the nation as we enter the

‘amrit kaal’.”

It was said on the assembly that the National Curriculum

Framework was being drafted below the steerage of the National

Steering Committee.

“The work is in progress,” a authorities assertion mentioned, including

even toy-based pedagogy was being adopted for higher studying

outcomes in kids.

The PM mentioned the hybrid system of on-line and offline studying

needs to be developed to keep away from overexposure of expertise to

schoolchildren.

“Multilinguality is being promoted to take away language-related

hurdles in tutorial attainment,” the PM mentioned.

It was talked about through the assembly that the National Higher

Education Qualification Framework was within the superior stage of

preparation and the UGC was additionally revising the prevailing “Curriculum

Framework and Credit System for Undergraduate Programme.”

Importantly, the assembly took inventory of the UGC notification on

open and distance studying (ODL) and on-line programmes laws

below which 59 larger academic establishments (HEI) have been providing

351 full-fledged on-line programmes and 86 HEIs have been providing 1,081

ODL programmes.