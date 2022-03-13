Indian PM Modi calls for harnessing technology in security apparatus

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the

significance of know-how within the safety and policing arrange. “If

criminals are utilizing know-how, it may be harnessed to nab them

too,” he stated on the fist convocation of Rashtriya Raksha

University in Ahmedabad, Trend studies referring to The

Tribune.

“Earlier, situation was very completely different because the safety forces had

extra time to organize, which is now not the case as know-how and

transportation and communication has improved a lot,” the PM

stated.

“Today’s policing requires abilities like negotiating and different

gentle abilities which are wanted to perform in a democratic situation.

The notion of inner safety throughout the colonial time was primarily based

on instilling worry among the many lots,” stated the PM. He harassed the

want for altering the picture of police and safety personnel. The

depiction of the police within the standard tradition has not helped in

this regard, he stated. At the outset, the Prime Minister paid

tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and people who participated within the Dandi

March. “The great march was started on this day,” he added.