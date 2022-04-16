Indian PM Modi leads tributes to Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led tributes to

principal architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, saying

his concepts for the welfare of Dalits, downtrodden and disadvantaged

sections had been an inspiration for the BJP authorities, Trend studies citing

The Tribune.

“Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his jayanti. He has made

indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to

reiterate our dedication to fulfil his goals for our nation. Our

authorities has set many benchmarks within the area of social justice,”

the PM stated.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok

Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi additionally

paid floral tributes to Ambedkar in Parliament House Complex

at the moment.