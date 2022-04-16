Indian PM Modi leads tributes to Ambedkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led tributes to
principal architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, saying
his concepts for the welfare of Dalits, downtrodden and disadvantaged
sections had been an inspiration for the BJP authorities, Trend studies citing
The Tribune.
“Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his jayanti. He has made
indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to
reiterate our dedication to fulfil his goals for our nation. Our
authorities has set many benchmarks within the area of social justice,”
the PM stated.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok
Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi additionally
paid floral tributes to Ambedkar in Parliament House Complex
at the moment.