Indian PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen troopers on the newly constructed National War Memorial (NWM) right here on Wednesday morning previous to collaborating within the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Trend experiences citing The Times of India.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, Defense Secretary, Ajay Kumar, and the Chiefs of the three wings of the Army, ie, Army, Air Force, and Navy, have been additionally current on this event.

The Inter providers Guards was shaped by 7 Soldiers from every service. This 12 months, the guards have been commanded by a Naval Officer, Lt Cdr Amit Kumar Rathi. The Contingent commander was Sqn Ldr Akash Gangas.

When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter providers guards offered ‘Salami Shastra’ adopted by ‘Shok Shastra’. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the ‘Last Post’.

Thereafter ‘two minutes silence’ was noticed, after which the buglers sounded ‘Rouse and guards offered ‘Salami Shastra’ once more. The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks within the digital Visitor’s Book of National War Memorial.



Later, PM Modi and different dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the Republic Day parade.



Republic Day Parade 2022 is all set to showcase India’s army may, cultural variety, and lots of distinctive initiatives to mark the celebration of the seventy fifth 12 months of Independence as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the Nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022.

The celebrations this 12 months are particular as Republic Day falls within the seventy fifth 12 months of Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ throughout the nation.

To mark the event, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a collection of recent occasions throughout the primary parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been determined that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 yearly. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the delivery anniversary of nice freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is noticed as Martyrs’ Day.

According to the Ministry of Defence, for the primary time, an Indian Air Force (IAF) will present grand flypast by 75 plane or helicopters.

A drone present by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been deliberate for the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, together with projection mapping will likely be proven for the primary time on the Republic day parade. For the primary time, 480 dancers who will carry out through the cultural programme on the parade have been chosen by a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competitors.

The most important parade for the primary time will even see the launch of ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme by National Cadet and a show of ten scrolls every of 75 metres ready through the ‘Kala Kumbh’ occasion and set up of 10 giant LED screens for a greater viewing expertise of spectators.

The parade at Rajpath will begin at 10:30 am, as a substitute of the sooner timing of 10 am to supply higher visibility to the parade and flypast.

Special preparations have been made retaining in view the present COVID-19 scenario. The variety of seats for spectators has been considerably decreased and individuals are being inspired to register on-line to witness the stay celebrations.

“Only double vaccinated adults/one dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed entry at the parade. Children below 15 years of age will not be permitted,” the assertion reads.To watch the Republic Day Parade and on the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony some sections of auto-rickshaw drivers, building staff, safai karamcharis and frontline well being staff will likely be invited.