Indian PM Modi takes overview of global tech use in defence sector in CCS meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a Cabinet

Committee on Security (CCS) assembly and took inventory of world

expertise utilization within the defence sector and likewise India’s advances in

the identical, sources stated, Trend reviews citing Business Standart.

The sources stated the Prime Minister emphasised on integrating

the newest expertise in India’s safety equipment.

According to sources, PM Modi reiterated that each effort should

be made to make India self-reliant within the defence sector in order that it

not solely strengthens the nation’s safety but in addition enhances

financial development.

The Prime Minister at present chaired the CCS assembly to evaluation

safety preparedness and the prevailing world situation within the

context of the continuing battle in Ukraine.

During the assembly, PM Modi was briefed on the newest

developments and completely different features of India’s safety preparedness

within the border areas in addition to within the maritime and air area.

The Prime Minister was additionally briefed on the newest developments

in Ukraine, together with the small print of ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate

Indian nationals, together with some residents of India’s neighbouring

international locations, from Ukraine.