Indian PM Modi takes overview of global tech use in defence sector in CCS meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a Cabinet
Committee on Security (CCS) assembly and took inventory of world
expertise utilization within the defence sector and likewise India’s advances in
the identical, sources stated, Trend reviews citing Business Standart.
The sources stated the Prime Minister emphasised on integrating
the newest expertise in India’s safety equipment.
According to sources, PM Modi reiterated that each effort should
be made to make India self-reliant within the defence sector in order that it
not solely strengthens the nation’s safety but in addition enhances
financial development.
The Prime Minister at present chaired the CCS assembly to evaluation
safety preparedness and the prevailing world situation within the
context of the continuing battle in Ukraine.
During the assembly, PM Modi was briefed on the newest
developments and completely different features of India’s safety preparedness
within the border areas in addition to within the maritime and air area.
The Prime Minister was additionally briefed on the newest developments
in Ukraine, together with the small print of ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate
Indian nationals, together with some residents of India’s neighbouring
international locations, from Ukraine.