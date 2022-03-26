Indian Premier League 2022: “Butterflies In The Stomach” For RCB Star Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2022 | Cricket News

The IPL 2022 season is upon us and the thrill earlier than the match is unquestionably palpable. This anticipation has not solely left the followers fairly keen, however even the taking part gamers who cannot anticipate the match to start. Taking to Koo, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli shared photos from a coaching session, saying there have been “butterflies in the stomach” forward of the beginning of the match.

Kohli did not maintain again about his “buzz and excitement” and wrote: “Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts.”

IPL 2022 will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB will kick-off their campaign on March 27, Sunday against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Faf du Plessis, who was acquired for Rs 7 crore in the IPL mega auction last month, was recently appointed as the new skipper of RCB.

This season, IPL will see two new teams fight for the title — Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captained by KL Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.