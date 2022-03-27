Indian Premier League 2022, CSK vs KKR: Ambati Rayudu Gets Inside Edge Onto Stumps, But Bails Don’t Fall. Watch | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu was on the receiving finish of some extraordinarily luck as he managed to get a boundary off an inside edge that truly hit the stumps. In the sixth over of CSK’s first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rayudu tried to hit a slog sweep off Varun Chakravarthy. However, he solely managed a skinny inside edge, which deflected the ball on to his leg stump. The ball grazed the stump and ran away for 4, and Rayudu bought fortunate because the bails bounced up momentarily earlier than settling again on high of the stumps.

Watch Ambati Rayudu’s fortunate escape right here:

However, his luck was to not final for too lengthy as he was ultimately run out after a mix-up with new CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja.

Rayudu’s wicket was part of a collapse which noticed CSK decreased to 61/5 after being put in to bat.

Umesh Yadav eliminated openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway earlier than Chakravarthy had Robin Uthappa stumped.

Rayudu was the fourth to fall, after which Shivam Dube misplaced his wicket to Andre Russell. However, Jadeja and MS Dhoni then placed on a 70-run stand, with the latter hitting a fantastic half-century to take CSK to a complete of 131/5.

But the low complete didn’t pose an excessive amount of of a problem to KKR as they chased it down with 9 deliveries to spare.

Rahane led the best way with the bat for KKR, scoring a 34-ball 44, whereas Sam Billings scored 25.

New KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer hit the successful runs.