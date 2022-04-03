Indian Premier League 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson Star As Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals | Cricket News

New Zealand quick bowler Lockie Ferguson scalped 4 wickets for 28 runs in a surprising show of tempo and accuracy after Shubman Gill’s imperious 84 to assist Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs and register their second consecutive win of their maiden IPL season right here on Saturday. Ferguson, who was purchased for a whopping Rs 10 crore within the Indian Premier League (IPL) public sale, dismissed harmful opener Prithvi Shaw (10), Mandeep Singh (18), captain Rishabh Pant (43 off 29 balls) and Axar Patel (8) to rock the DC’s run chase of 172.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami (2/30) chipped in with two late wickets handy DC, who completed on 157 for 9, their first defeat within the match.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya acquired his first wicket as he dismissed DC opener Tim Seifert (3) whereas Rashid Khan (1/30) additionally chipped in with the scalp of Shardul Thakur.

It was not the perfect of begins for DC as they misplaced opener Seifert within the second over. Ferguson then rocked DC’s innings with two wickets within the fifth over — Shaw and Mandeep — because the Titans discovered themselves within the ascendency.

But DC captain Pant and Lalit Yadav (25), who had performed a significant position in DC’s win of their earlier match, revived the chase with a 61-run stand off 6.5 overs for the fourth wicket.

Lalit was run out in a dramatic vogue within the twelfth over. Off a throw by Abhinav Manohar on the bowler’s finish, one bail had gone off early attributable to Vijay Shankar’s foot being in touch with the stumps. Shankar dislodged the opposite bail as Lalit dived at full stretch.

Pant had a dialogue with the umpires, however Lalit needed to trudge off.

Once Pant was out after a belligerent innings, it was turning into more and more tough for DC to chase down the goal. They wanted 46 runs from the ultimate 5 overs with solely 4 wickets remaining.

Thakur was out within the sixteenth over after which Shami eliminated Rovman Powell (20) and Khaleel Ahmed (0) in a two-wicket burst within the 18th over to nearly finish DC’s hope.

Earlier, Gill struck an imperious 84 off simply 46 balls — his highest T20 rating — to energy the Titans to 171 for six after being requested to bat.

Gill, who struck six boundaries and 4 sixes throughout his beautiful innings, and captain Pandya (31) revived the Titans innings with a 65-run partnership for the third wicket after they misplaced Matthew Wade (1) and Shankar (13) cheaply.

Wade was out within the third ball of the innings off Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) whereas Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) bamboozled Shankar, who went for a slog-sweep solely to see his stumps cart-wheeling.

Gill was in imperious type throughout his knock as he made amends of his low cost dismissal — zero runs — within the earlier match.

He hoisted Axar Patel for a six early on after which smashed the identical bowler for an additional most within the sixteenth over.

Promoted

His greatest shot was the straight six off Kuldeep within the fifteenth over. He was lastly out within the 18th over off Ahmed (2/34) with Patel taking a straightforward catch at deep mid-wicket.

Gill and Hardik denied the DC bowlers any success for 7.5 overs, whereas including 65 runs throughout that essential interval after the Titans have been 44 for 2 within the seventh over. Hardik took time to calm down however simply when he was stepping into his grooves, he acquired out, hitting straight to Powell at long-on off the bowling of Ahmed. The Titans captain struck 4 boundaries throughout his 27-ball knock.