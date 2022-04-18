Indian Premier League 2022: Overseas Player Of Delhi Capitals Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports New Agency PTI Citing BCCI Sources

An abroad participant within the Delhi Capitals workforce has examined optimistic for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to delay its journey to Pune for its subsequent IPLmatch towards Punjab Kings on Wednesday. It is known that an Australian all-rounder confirmed some signs and a Rapid Antigen Test was carried out which got here optimistic. “DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart,” a BCCI supply advised PTI on Monday.

It is known one other member of the help workers has additionally proven signs however RT-PCR outcomes are awaited.

“All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow,” the supply mentioned.

The improvement comes after workforce physio Farhart examined optimistic final week. “We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice,” mentioned a workforce supply.

With COVID circumstances rising outdoors the IPL bio-bubble, the virus menace contained in the protected atmosphere has additionally elevated.

Last season, the match needed to be suspended halfway because of the second wave earlier than it might be accomplished within the UAE in September-October.