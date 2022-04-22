Indian Premier League 2022 Points Table Update, Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap Lists After MI vs CSK Match | Cricket News

MS Dhoni scored the final 16 runs wanted off 4 balls to make sure MI’s winless streak this season continues as CSK registered an exciting three-wicket victory. CSK’s last-ball win additionally included Dwayne Bravo‘s spell of two/36 which pushed him to 3rd place in essentially the most wickets column behind Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets) and Kuldeep Yadav (13 wickets). The high run-getter’s charts did not change as Jos Buttler and KL Rahul proceed to take a seat fairly at first and second place, respectively.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans proceed to steer the factors desk with 5 wins from six video games adopted by Royal Challengers Bangalore with equal variety of wins in seven video games.

Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad occupy the third, 4th and fifth spot at the moment within the desk with 4 wins every.

With three wins every, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are positioned sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.

As far as CSK are involved, it was their second win of the season however nonetheless proceed to reside on the second-last spot whereas MI are all-time low with 7 straight losses this season.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler remains to be main the Orange Cap race at the moment with 375 runs. The RR talisman is adopted by LSG skipper KL Rahul (265 runs) in second place, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (250 runs) in third. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (236 runs) is fourth and GT’s Hardik Pandya (228 runs) is in fifth place.

Promoted

Purple Cap Race

Chahal sits on the high of the Purple Cap charts with 17 wickets to his title thus far. The RR leggie is adopted by Kuldeep in second (13 wickets), Bravo and T Natarajan (12 wickets) are on the third and fourth spot, respectively. Avesh Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga are positioned fifth and sixth respectively, having bagged 11 wickets every thus far.