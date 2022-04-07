Indian Premier League 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Dance Like This After Pat Cummins Record Knock. Watch | Cricket News

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Pat Cummins mesmerized his way through an unforgettable 14-ball half-century as he introduced his arrival within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in some model. Cummins, who normally makes the headlines for his deadly tempo bowling, gained the hearts of thousands and thousands of individuals with the bat and helped his workforce recover from the road in opposition to Mumbai Indians on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The particular knock by Cummins was acknowledged and appreciated by your entire sports activities fraternity and introduced out some discover worthy reactions.

One such response got here from KKR proprietor Shah Rukh Khan, who failed to manage his effervescent pleasure and posted a heartfelt message for his workforce on Twitter.

His message not solely congratulated the workforce on their win and Cummins specifically, but in addition had a particular point out of Andre Russell’s epic dance which the all-rounder carried out whereas celebrating with Cummins on the finish of the match.

Here’s a have a look at Russell’s dance strikes:

Here’s what Shah Rukh posted:

“@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!.”

The five-wicket victory aided KKR to register their third win in 4 video games thus far this season.

Apart from Cummins’ heroics with the bat, Venkatesh Iyer was one other batter who fought his approach exhausting to stay unbeaten on 50 runs.

With the ball, pacer Umesh Yadav continued his good kind and partnered properly with Cummins to collect three wickets mixed and prohibit MI to 161/4.

KKR will subsequent play Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10 whereas MI will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a day earlier.