Indian Premier League, GT vs CSK Report: David Miller’s Unbeaten 94 Powers Gujarat Titans To Thrilling Win Over Chennai Super Kings

South Africa’s David Miller smashed an unbeaten 94 to steer Gujarat Titans to an exciting three-wicket victory over holders Chennai Super Kings within the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Chasing 170 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 48-4. But Miller placed on an attacking 70-run sixth stand with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (40) and propelled his group to their goal with one ball to spare within the second match of the day in Pune. Rashid, an ace leg-spinner who stood in as captain rather than injured Hardik Pandya, smashed three sixes and a 4 off Chris Jordan in a 25-run 18th over.

Rashid fell after his 21-ball blitz however Miller accomplished the job, taking 13 runs in a dramatic last over from Jordan.

Miller hit a six after two dot balls, was caught at quick third-man just for the supply to be known as no ball for top, after which hit a 4 and completed the match off with a two.

He struck eight fours and 6 sixes in his 51-ball knock

Gujarat, one of many two new franchises within the expanded 10-team IPL, consolidated their place on the high with 5 wins from six matches. Chennai slipped to 5 losses in six video games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 73 went in useless after the opener guided Chennai to 169 for 5.

He placed on a 92-run third-wicket stand with Ambati Rayudu, who hit 46, after the wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali.

Skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who took over the captaincy forward of the season after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down, supplied a late blitz along with his unbeaten 12-ball 22, however Miller’s knock overshadowed each different innings within the match.

