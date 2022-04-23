Indian Premier League, KKR Predicted XI vs GT: Will Pat Cummins Retain His Place In The Team? | Cricket News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get their season again on observe after they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 35 of IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. KKR are on a three-game dropping streak, and their bowling has been fairly inconsistent. Their top-order has additionally failed to fireside on a lot of the events, however Aaron Finch and skipper Shreyas Iyer‘s efficiency within the earlier sport will definitely be a morale booster. Pat Cummins has been underneath the scanner for his dying bowling, and his place within the staff might be at risk.

Here’s how KKR may line-up towards Gujarat Titans:

Aaron Finch: The Australia white-ball captain performed an distinctive knock within the earlier sport. He scored a counter-attacking 58 off simply 28 balls, and can look to play an analogous knock towards GT.

Venkatesh Iyer: Promoting Sunil Narine on the prime of the order didn’t work within the final sport. Venkatesh Iyer is prone to open the innings with Finch this time.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper led from the entrance however couldn’t take his staff to victory. He scored 85 off simply 51 balls, however he would’ve hoped to get the job performed for his staff.

Nitish Rana: The southpaw has been in good kind for the franchise this season. He, nonetheless, didn’t get runs for his staff within the earlier match.

Andre Russell: The West Indian all-rounder has scored 179 runs up to now in 7 IPL 2022 video games averaging 44.75, however was dismissed for a first-ball duck within the earlier match. Russell will look to carry out higher within the subsequent match.

Sheldon Jackson: The wicketkeeper-batter has didn’t impress with the bat up to now this season. The administration, nonetheless, is unlikely to drop him simply but.

Pat Cummins: The Australian pacer is prone to retain his place, regardless of leaking too many runs. He will look to make amends within the video games to return.

Sunil Narine: The veteran spinner has taken six wickets in seven matches, and has been fairly economical. He, nonetheless, will look to contribute with the bat extra.

Umesh Yadav: The veteran pacer is KKR’s main wicket-taker up to now this season with 10. He, nonetheless, went wicketless within the final two matches. His kind will probably be essential for KKR within the video games to return.

Shivam Mavi: The teen has performed two matches this season, conceding 73 runs and selecting up simply two wickets. The administration, nonetheless, are prone to again for an additional sport.

Varun Chakaravarthy: KKR’s greatest concern this season has been the type of Varun Chakaravarthy. So far, he has picked simply 4 wickets, and has additionally conceded 221 runs.