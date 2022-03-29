Indian Premier League: Mohammad Kaif Reveals Prithvi Shaw’s Bizarre “Ritual” During Nets In 2019 Edition | Cricket News

Mohammad Kaif has spent plenty of time teaching kids and has performed a key position in creating a few of them within the Delhi Capitals’ squad throughout his teaching stint between 2019-2021. Earlier, Kaif was roped by the franchise as an assistant coach. The former India batter has revealed one weird request he acquired from swashbuckling batter Prithvi Shaw in the course of the 2019 version of the Indian T20 league.

Kaif revealed that Shaw requested the then assistant coach to bowl underarm to him throughout coaching periods as he was going by means of a lean patch.

“I was with the Delhi Capitals for three years and got to spend a lot of time with Prithvi Shaw. He had this ritual where, before the match, I used to hold a new ball with the seam and throw it underarm towards him, below his knee. He would keep knocking it back to me,” Kaif told Sportskeeda.

“One day, when I was having tea, a player came in and told me that Shaw was waiting for me outside. I ran outside and asked him what happened. So, he told me, ‘please bowl underarm to me, I am not getting runs. I want to start this ritual again’,” he acknowledged additional.

In the 2019 season, Shaw managed to attain 353 runs for the Delhi Capitals in 16 matches at a median of twenty-two.06. During the season, the right-handed batter registered two half-centuries and his highest rating was 99 in opposition to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the season, Shaw went seven matches on the trot with out registering a 20+ rating.

“He was specific that I had to bowl underarm but with a straight seam and also below the knee so that the ball could meet the middle of the bat. He used to play 10-12 balls in that manner. He used to hit the ball back at me and get into a sort of batting rhythm,” acknowledged Kaif.

“In the next match, he went in and scored runs. After the game, we looked at each other and started laughing. We did not speak to each other, just made eye contact and I suggested that if a ritual is working, then don’t break it. He admitted that he had made a mistake and became lazy but assured that he would not repeat it. And he kept following the ritual after that,” he added.

Delhi Capitals had gained their IPL 2022 opener in opposition to the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. Chasing 178, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel starred with the bat for the Rishabh Pant-led aspect.

Shaw additionally managed to get in rating as he performed a knock of 38 with the assistance of 4 fours and a couple of sixes. The Delhi Capitals will subsequent play Gujarat Titans on Saturday.