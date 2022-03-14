Indian Premier League: “No Cricketer In World Will Try To Fill…,” Says Faf Du Plessis On Royal Challengers Bangalore Great | Cricket News

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) newly-appointed captain Faf du Plessis mentioned “no cricketer in the world” can “fill in” AB de Villiers’ sneakers. RCB might be with out the companies of de Villiers in IPL 2022 as legendary South African cricketer introduced his retirement from all types of the sport final 12 months in November simply forward of the IPL retention.

“It’s huge shoes to fill in. There is no cricketer in the world that will try to fill in AB’s shoes. Those shoes are too big. I’ve got big feet but they’re never going to match AB’s feat. I wouldn’t even try, he’s an absolute great of the game,” du Plessis mentioned of his former South African teammate.

Alongside the overwhelming 20,014 worldwide runs in his repertoire, De Villiers additionally boasts of information of quickest fifty, century and 150 in ODIs.

He additionally managed to rack up 4522 runs from 157 matches that he has performed for RCB at an astonishing common and an electrifying strike fee.

“He mentioned throughout his career that it’d be nice if I could join him yet RCB so the timing is obviously not great now that he has decided to retire and also retired three years ago in International cricket.

“Unfortunately, we cannot be taking part in collectively. But it is good that one good friend replaces one other. And there’s one thing good to that story,” he added.

Du Plessis is set to lead an RCB side which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Promoted

RCB are set to open their account against Punjab Kings on March 27.

(With PTI inputs)