Indian Premier League, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli’s Angry Reaction After Contentious LBW Dismissal. Watch | Cricket News

A livid Virat Kohli vented his frustration as he walked off the bottom after being dismissed LBW for 48 towards Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 conflict on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Kohli fell to Dewald Brevis on his first ball within the IPL. After being given out by the on-field umpire, the previous RCB skipper reviewed the choice. The third umpire, nevertheless, felt that the ball hit the bat and pad concurrently, and there wasn’t sufficient proof to overturn the on-field umpire’s choice. Kohli was left livid with the decision and slammed the bat on the bottom as he walked again to the pavilion.

Watch Virat Kohli’s livid response after being given out LBW in RCB vs MI IPL 2022 conflict:

my god he is so offended pic.twitter.com/v0oZokSs40 — // Tsitsipas thinker (@tanyadiors) April 9, 2022

Before his dismissal, Kohli was trying in high kind, including 80 runs with younger Anuj Rawat for the second wicket as RCB made quick work of the goal.

Rawat, who till now had proven glimpses of his expertise, lastly got here to the social gathering, smashing 66 off 47 balls. His knock included two fours and 6 sixes.

Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell have been the 2 unbeaten batters on the crease as RCB chased down the 152-run goal with seven wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare.

Earlier, a superb 37-ball 68 from Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians put up 151 for six of their 20 overs.

At one time, MI have been tottering at 79 for six however Suryakumar counterattacked brilliantly to take his group to a preventing complete.

The defeat meant Mumbai are but to win a match after enjoying 4 video games whereas RCB climbed to 3rd spot within the IPL factors desk with their third win in 4 video games.