Indian Premier League, RR vs GT Report: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals To Go Top Of The Table | Cricket News

Skipper Hardik Pandya enhanced his popularity as a quantity 4 batter with an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls as Gujarat Titans trounced Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs within the Indian Premier League right here on Thursday. Hardik, whose strike price and method has been questioned at his new place, performed responsibly when it was wanted earlier than displaying the facility he’s recognized for to steer Titans to 192 for 4 after being despatched into bat. The in kind Jos Buttler (54 off 24) supplied one other flying begin to Royals however the remainder of the batting unit didn’t ship because the innings ended at 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

Young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (3/40) impressed on IPL debut whereas Lockie Ferguson (3/23)) bought the vital wicket of Buttler, who was deceived by the New Zealander’s sluggish yorker after a collection of fast deliveries.

Ferguson additionally dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin in the identical over after the senior India spinner was promoted to bat at quantity three.

The different notable contribution to Royals’ innings got here from Shimron Hetmyer (29 off 17). From 56 for one, Royals slipped to 90 for 5 and couldn’t recuperate from there on.

Hardik, who has been bowling repeatedly this season, additionally picked up a wicket however he took himself off the assault within the 18th over after feeling somewhat discomfort within the groin space.

With their fourth win in 5 video games, Titans displaced Royals from the highest of the factors desk. It was Royals’ second loss in 5 video games.

Earlier, Hardik discovered an ready ally in Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) earlier than he exploded within the firm of David Miller (31 not out off 14) to energy the IPL debutants to their highest rating of the event.

Hardik and Manohar shared an 86-run stand for the fourth wicket earlier than the skipper and Miller blasted 53 off 25 balls to finish the innings in fashion.

After being put in to bat, Gujarat discovered themselves reeling at 53 for 3.

While Hardik’s 52-ball knock was studded with eight fours and 4 sixes, Manohar struck 4 fours and two maximums.

Miller, who general hit 5 boundaries and a six, fetched 21 runs within the penultimate over off Kuldeep Sen (1/51).

To begin with, Hardik was aggressive on pacer Kuldeep as he hammered him for 3 successive boundaries within the fifth over.

He then fetched his first most within the seventh over, when he clobbered Riyan Parag over his head.

The duo upped the ante when Manohar launched into inform Yuzvendra Chahal, hammering him for a 4 and most, a lofted inside-out drive over cowl. The two then took on Kuldeep, hammering him for 3 boundaries within the 14th over, the place Hardik additionally notched up his fifty, with a minimize in direction of backward level fence.

And within the subsequent over, Hardik clobbered two successive maximums off seasoned spinner Ashwin, who leaked 16 runs within the over.

With Titans reaching 130 for 3 in 15 overs, the stage was set for an enormous complete.

After Manohar departed, Miller ably supported the skipper.

Titans misplaced opener Matthew Wade (12) cheaply, courtesy a direct hit by Rassie Van Der Dussen from cowl.

Promoted

Titans slipped to fifteen/2, as Vijay Shakar (2) additionally perished cheaply after which a rusty wanting Shubman Gill (13) grew to become Parag’s first sufferer, after he was caught by Shimron Hetymyer on the long-on fence.

Royals missed the providers of lead pacer Trent Boult who was dominated out of the sport attributable to a niggle.