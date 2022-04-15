Indian Premier League, SRH Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Sean Abott Make His Debut For SRH? | Cricket News

After dropping their first two matches, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have circled their fortunes and are on a two-match profitable run. They now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have been overwhelmed by the Delhi Capitals of their final sport. SRH have been fairly good with the ball up to now, and their batters have additionally appeared to search out their rhythm after shaky outings within the first two match. The Kane Williamson-led aspect, nonetheless, may nonetheless make a tweak or two of their taking part in XI. Sean Abbott may very well be in for his SRH debut, and is prone to change Marco Jansen. Washington Sundar may also miss the match on account of an harm.

Here’s how SRH may line-up in opposition to KKR:

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma, after failing to contribute a lot within the first two video games, has managed to get scores of 75 and 42 within the final two video games. He will look to maintain up the identical momentum.

Kane Williamson: Just like Sharma, Williamson has additionally fared nicely within the final two matches. The SRH skipper led from the entrance within the earlier match, scoring a fifty in a match-winning trigger.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has been in respectable type for SRH up to now, however has not been capable of rating an enormous knock. In 4 matches, he has scored 100 runs for the workforce.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is but to carry his A-game to the desk after being roped in SRH for a hefty sum on the public sale. He has scored 73 runs up to now, together with an unbeaten 34 within the final match.

Aiden Markram: After scoring a fifty within the first match, Markram hasn’t received the chance to do a lot with the bat. He will look to assist his workforce if a chance arrives.

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh hasn’t actually had something to do within the two video games he has performed up to now. He will look to impress if given an opportunity.

Sean Abbott: Apart from his wicket-taking skills, Sean Abbott could be fairly useful with the bat. He is prone to change Marco Jansen.

Shreyas Gopal: With Sundar out on account of an harm, Shreyas Gopal is prone to get a nod. He will look to impress and have the identical affect as Sundar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran pacer has been in glorious type this season. Bhuvneshwar has been fairly economical however will look so as to add extra wickets to his tally.

T Natarajan: Natarajan has been Williamson’s go-to bowler up to now this season. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 matches, however has leaked runs on just a few events.

Umran Malik: Umran Malik has picked up three wickets however has been taken for just a few additional runs. He, nonetheless, is anticipated to be backed by the administration as soon as once more.