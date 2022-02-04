Indian sailors aboard Rwabee seized by Houthis last month are safe: MEA

NEW DELHI: India stated on Thursday the seven Indian sailors taken captive by Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they seized a UAE-flagged service provider vessel on January 2 are protected although the captors nonetheless haven’t supplied entry to the hostages.

Eleven crew members, together with the Indian, are being held by the Houthis after they seized the vessel Rwabee within the Red Sea. The rebels claimed the vessel was carrying “military supplies” and had entered Yemeni waters off the coast of Hudaydah “without authorisation”. Both India and the United Arab Emirates have demanded the discharge of the crew.

“Physical access to the crew has not been made available, including through the UN mission in Hudaydah,” exterior affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed a digital weekly information briefing.

“We remain in touch with various sources, including through our embassies in the region. We do know that the captors allowed one of the Indian sailors to speak with his wife…on January 28. The sailor told his wife that all the crew members are safe. We will continue to monitor this case,” he stated.

The Indian facet earlier established contact with the UN Mission to help the Hudaydah Agreement or UNMHA to determine the well-being of the sailors and to convey a message to the Houthis that they need to be launched on the earliest.

Besides the seizure of the Rwabee, two Indians have been killed and two extra injured in a drone assault by the Houthis on Abu Dhabi on January 17. The assault was carried out in obvious retaliation for the UAE’s function within the coalition combating the Houthis.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar condemned the “terror attack” of January 17 throughout a phone dialog along with his UAE counterpart.