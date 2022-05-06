Indian startup offers employees ‘right to nap’ at work for 30 min every day

In a really attention-grabbing initiative, a startup based mostly in Bengaluru has determined to supply the ‘right to nap’ at work for half-hour on daily basis. A submit in regards to the initiative has now created a buzz on-line.

The submit is shared on the official Twitter deal with of Wakefit Solutions, the startup that got here up with this concept. “Official Announcement,” they tweeted and shared two photographs. One of the images is a screenshot of an electronic mail from the corporate’s co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda. It paperwork how the corporate has determined to normalize afternoon naps. “From now on, you will have the right to nap between 2:00 to 2:30 pm. Your calendar is blocked during this time as official nap time,” reads part of the e-mail. The different picture is a banner by the corporate documenting the small print of the brand new coverage.

The firm additionally took to their official LinkedIn profile to share the identical picture with a witty caption. “A regular meeting ending at 2pm: Let’s “sleep on it” for sometime. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda : Hold my mattress,” they wrote.

The submit prompted folks to share varied feedback. “Perfect,” wrote a LinkedIn person. “This half an hour NAP converts one day into two quality working sessions. You people are going to set new trends in market. Keep it up,” shared one other. “Truly progressive,” commented a 3rd. To which, the corporate posted, “we are trying to take a giant (s)leap!”

