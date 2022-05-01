Indian state leader pushes to replace religion-based laws

India ought to exchange marriage and inheritance legal guidelines which can be based mostly on faith with a uniform civil code, the chief minister of a northeastern state stated on Sunday, taking purpose at guidelines that enable Muslim males, for instance, to have 4 wives.

Successive governments have steered away from adopting such a code for concern of angering voters from India’s Hindu majority in addition to its Muslim and Christian minorities.

But members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist get together and its hardline associates need to roll out the code in some states to gauge the power of any backlash previous to a nationwide push.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A majority of the Muslim people that I have met want a uniform civil code,” stated Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of the state of Assam and a senior member of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“No Muslim woman wants her husband to marry three to four wives … just ask any Muslim women and they will endorse what I am saying,” he instructed Reuters.

More than 30 p.c of Assam’s inhabitants of about 34 million belongs to the Muslim group.

The code, which goals to unify and implement private legal guidelines, will apply equally to all residents, no matter faith, intercourse, gender, and sexual orientation.

Legal issues of marriage, divorce and inheritance at the moment are ruled by totally different spiritual guidelines.

Sarma stated he favored the code as a solution to finish regressive religion-based guidelines and empower Muslim girls who can’t simply problem polygamy within the courts.

But critics see the code, which has figured in some BJP election manifestos, as a part of the get together’s efforts to ship on its agenda and enhance anti-Muslim sentiment.

“There is no need for the government to debate over Islamic religious practices,” stated S.M. Siddiqui, a professor of Islamic research within the monetary capital of Mumbai.

“We do not oppose some of the regressive traditions followed by the Hindus.”

Read extra:

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice between religion or education

India seizes $725m from China’s smartphone giant Xiaomi over ‘illegal’ remittances

India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Modi’s popularity