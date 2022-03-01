Indian student dies in Ukraine, government expresses ‘profound sorrow’

The authorities on Tuesday expressed ‘profound sorrow’ over the demise of an Indian scholar amid shelling in Kharkiv, war-torn Ukraine’s second biggest city. Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors have been referred to as in to reiterate India’s demand for ‘urgent safe passage’ for all Indians nonetheless caught in battle zones, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Baghchi stated.

“(The) Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,” Bagchi tweeted.

Minutes earlier he posted: “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

Earlier right now, a number of Indian college students in Kharkiv took to social media to say a scholar – believed to be from Karnataka – had died whereas looking for meals.

Also earlier right now, a video tweeted by an Ukrainian minister, Emine Dzheppar, confirmed what appears to be a Russian missile strike on a stately constructing in Kharkiv’s Freedom Square.

“Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions. #StopWarInUkraine. (sic),” he tweeted.

The precise variety of Indian college students in Kharkiv is unclear at this stage; estimates vary from 2,000 to 4,000. Evacuation has been troublesome, significantly after Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights final week and rail and public transport in lots of locations has been disrupted, if not utterly stopped.

Earlier right now the embassy in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, suggested all Indian residents to depart town ‘urgently’. The warning was despatched after affirmation {that a} large convoy of Russian forces is closing in on town.

“All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” the embassy stated in a short advisory posted on Twitter.

An enormous Russian navy convoy is seen advancing from Belarus within the north in direction of Kyiv. This Maxar satellite tv for pc picture taken and launched on Monday reveals a part of a navy convoy in southern Ivankiv.(Maxar Technologies)

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies reveals the convoy stretches for almost 64 km, and contains lots of of armoured autos, tanks, towed artillery and logistics autos.