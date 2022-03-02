Indian student’s death in Ukraine: Russian envoy promises probe

NEW DELHI:Russia is working to place in place “humanitarian corridors” for the protected evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in battle zones in jap Ukraine and can conduct an investigation into the demise of an Indian pupil in Kharkiv, Russian ambassador-designate Denis Alipov mentioned on Wednesday.

The evacuation of some 4,000 Indians caught in Kharkiv, Sumy and different battle zones in jap Ukraine has develop into the highest precedence of the Indian authorities following the demise of 21-year-old medical pupil Naveen Shekharappa Gyandagoudar on Tuesday.

The Russian aspect hopes to have humanitarian corridors in place “as soon as possible” in order that Indians in these battle zones will be moved to Russian territory, Alipov advised a digital briefing. The Russian aspect additionally intends to cease the navy operations in Ukraine as quickly as potential because the scenario is a “tragedy” for each international locations, he added.

Alipov supplied his “deepest condolences” over the demise of Gyandagoudar and conveyed his sympathy to the scholar’s household and the Indian nation. “Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indians in conflict zones,” he mentioned, including that there shall be an investigation into the demise of the Indian pupil.

The Russian aspect can also be in contact and coordinating with India each on the protection of the stranded Indian residents and on the United Nations. “We are in touch with Indian authorities as regards the citizens of India in Kharkiv, Sumy and [other] areas,” he mentioned.

Russia has obtained Indian requests for the emergency evacuation of Indians caught in battle zones to Russian territory, and authorities are actively working to launch such an operation to open the humanitarian corridors, Alipov mentioned.

Alipov thanked India for what he described because the “unbiased” and “balanced” place the nation has adopted on the UN throughout latest conferences on the scenario in Ukraine. “We are strategic allies with India, we are very much grateful for India’s balanced position displayed at the UN…and we hope this will continue,” he mentioned.

The ambassador-designate additionally mentioned ongoing defence contracts and commerce between India and Russia wouldn’t be affected by sanctions imposed by the US and its allies as Moscow and Delhi have put in place “mechanisms of cooperation and transactions that are independent of Western financial mechanisms”.

Alipov mentioned Russia’s deliveries of 5 regiments of S-400 air defence techniques wouldn’t be hit by the sanctions. The Russian aspect delivered the primary regiment on the finish of final yr, coinciding with a go to to New Delhi by Russian President Vladimir Putin.