Indian tycoon takes on South America’s “Switzerland”
But later the Uruguayans grew to become cautious of the mission for 2 causes. Firstly, the mission would possibly spoil the quiet and exquisite atmosphere of the nation. Unlike international locations corresponding to Brazil, Peru and Chile, Uruguay has no mining custom, nor another important mining ventures. Agriculture and tourism are the mainstay of the economic system. Justifiably, the Uruguayans had been afraid that the large mining mission of Agarwal would have an effect on tourism and agriculture. Secondly, they knew that Agarwal’s purpose was to not run the mission in the long run however to develop it and promote it to the best bidder. He has accomplished this in different international locations. In Brazil, he developed an iron ore mission and offered it for 735 million {dollars} to ENRC of Kazakhstan. So the Uruguayans had been skeptical about Agarwal’s guarantees of ecological administration and the federal government revoked the mining license of Agarwal.
Agarwal has claimed that Uruguay’s status as an investor-friendly nation is simply an ‘eyewash’. He has blamed the left wing components of the Uruguayan authorities for stopping the mission.
Agarwal was a commodity dealer who ventured into iron ore mining after his journey to Brazil in 2004. He rode on the wave of excessive iron ore costs and have become a billionaire.
I had met Agarwal in Uruguay and visited his workplace after I was Ambassador to Uruguay, primarily based in Buenos Aires. I used to be impressed by his entrepreneurial spirit. But I used to be under no circumstances positive in regards to the success of the mission. So I’m not stunned that the mission was a failure. I doubt the determine of 365 million {dollars} claimed to be already invested by Agarwal. The precise determine could be one tenth of that. I additionally suppose that the declare of compensation of three.5 billion {dollars} is preposterous.
It is a pity that the identify of India is caught up on this enterprise dispute. Agarwal could be holding an Indian passport like Lakshmi Mittal. But his declare for compensation is predicated on the British-UK funding safety Treaty. His kids maintain British passports and maintain shares within the mining firm. He had received Colombian singer Shakira to sing on the marriage ceremony of his two daughters in San Clemente Palace, Venice.
This is the second failure of a giant funding plan by Indian entrepreneurs in Latin America. Earlier Jindal group had introduced plans to take a position 2 billion {dollars} in iron ore mining and in a metal plant in Bolivia. But the Indian firm had no intention of constructing a metal plant and misplaced curiosity in mining when the worldwide iron ore costs had dropped drastically. So the Bolivian authorities cancelled the license and encashed their assure of about 20 million {dollars}.
There have additionally been some extra failures of Indian ventures in Latin America together with Reddy Labs three way partnership in Sao Paulo. But the success tales are extra and the failures are just some.