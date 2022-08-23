Indian tycoon takes on South America’s “Switzerland”





But later the Uruguayans grew to become cautious of the mission for 2 causes. Firstly, the mission would possibly spoil the quiet and exquisite atmosphere of the nation. Unlike international locations corresponding to Brazil, Peru and Chile, Uruguay has no mining custom, nor another important mining ventures. Agriculture and tourism are the mainstay of the economic system. Justifiably, the Uruguayans had been afraid that the large mining mission of Agarwal would have an effect on tourism and agriculture. Secondly, they knew that Agarwal’s purpose was to not run the mission in the long run however to develop it and promote it to the best bidder. He has accomplished this in different international locations. In Brazil, he developed an iron ore mission and offered it for 735 million {dollars} to ENRC of Kazakhstan. So the Uruguayans had been skeptical about Agarwal’s guarantees of ecological administration and the federal government revoked the mining license of Agarwal.



Agarwal has claimed that Uruguay’s status as an investor-friendly nation is simply an ‘eyewash’. He has blamed the left wing components of the Uruguayan authorities for stopping the mission.

Agarwal was a commodity dealer who ventured into iron ore mining after his journey to Brazil in 2004. He rode on the wave of excessive iron ore costs and have become a billionaire.