Indian woman shares heartwarming story of friendship with Pakistani classmate at Harvard

People typically have numerous perceptions and prejudices about folks staying throughout the border. However, the partitions of false impression typically come down when folks get to know residents of their neighbouring nation a bit higher. One such story is posted by a LinkedIn person Sneha Biswas from India. In her story she shared about her friendship with a girl hailing from Pakistan.

“Growing up in a small town in India, my knowledge about Pakistan was limited to cricket, history books and the media. All revolving around rivalry and hatred. Decades later I met this girl. She is from Islamabad, Pakistan. I met her on my Day 1 at Harvard Business School. It took us 5 seconds to like each other and by the end of first semester she became one of my closest friends on campus,” she wrote. That shouldn’t be all, she additionally added how their friendship grew.

“Over multiple chais, biryanis, financial models and case study preps, we got to know each other. Her stories of growing up in a conservative Pakistani backdrop, but blessed with supportive parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to break the norms and chase their dreams, resonated with me. Her stories of fearless ambitions and bold choices inspired me,” she defined. She additionally shared a picture that reveals them flaunting the flags of their international locations with big smiles on their faces.

“This is what people must know… before anything else we are human beings and our nature has different type of characteristic, it depends totally on us which one we wanna show the society. ..great going. All the best,” expressed a LinkedIn person. “We built walls between each other, and thus, it’s up to us to bring them down,” commented one other. “Exactly, across the man made LOC we are the same people. Surely you two share a lifelong friendship that may bring changes across the borders for girls on both sides and be inspired to lead,” posted a 3rd. “Such a lovely message!” wrote a fourth.