Indian woman teaches her Dutch daughter-in-law how to cook dosa. Watch sweet video

A candy second of bonding between an India mother-in-law and her Dutch daughter-in-law was lately captured. Since being shared on-line on Instagram, the video has received folks’s hearts and gone viral. The fantastic clip reveals the aged lady instructing her daughter-in-law find out how to make totally different South Indian breakfast dishes.

Prabhu Visha shared the video that reveals his mother and spouse. “Trying eating with hands it’s a different feel, it’s best to be explored than to be explained,” he wrote. “There are much more in the South Indian breakfast list but let’s keep that for the next reel,” he additionally added.

Take a take a look at the video that reveals the 2 ladies making numerous dishes, together with dosa:

The video has been shared a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered over 6.4 million views. It has additionally obtained a number of likes and feedback from folks. Many took to the feedback part to submit their reactions to the candy clip.

“This post just made me hungrier,” posted an Instagram person. “Culture mix. I like it,” expressed one other. “Wow,” commented a 3rd. “This is so sweet,” wrote a fourth. What are your ideas on the video?