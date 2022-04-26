Indian woman wears a saree, all smiles on wedding to Korean husband. Watch

Wedding movies are all the time a enjoyable watch – be it for the bride and groom themselves or their households. In this case, a video on Instagram has gone all types of viral and is proof sufficient that this video was undoubtedly loved by a number of folks on the Internet. It entails an Indian girl who bought married to a Korean man and documented her wedding ceremony festivities.

The bride and the groom, who will be seen on this video, are named Neha and Jongsoo respectively. They are at present based mostly in Seoul, the capital of South Korea and have a fan following of greater than 1.4 lakh folks on their Instagram web page. The video that they’ve shared, reveals how they make an entry to one among their wedding ceremony festivities sporting a saree and a swimsuit.

Many folks have taken to the feedback part of this viral Instagram to congratulate Neha on her wedding ceremony and on sticking to her roots sufficient to put on a saree. “Wearing saree in my Korean marriage,” reads the textual content insert that comes together with this video. The full version of this video is accessible on the couple’s YouTube channel.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram simply three days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who complimented how the lady respects and carries on her traditions even in Korea – a international land. It has additionally obtained greater than a whopping 9.7 million views on it thus far.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “You both are looking so beautiful.” “You guys make my heart sing,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “You are looking gorgeous in a saree.” This remark was accompanied by a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

What are your ideas on this viral wedding ceremony video?