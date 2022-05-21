Sports
Indian women set to tour Sri Lanka, England | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Like their male counterparts, the India girls’s cricket crew too has a busy schedule lined up this summer time.
TOI has learnt that the India girls’s crew is ready to tour Sri Lanka and England to play restricted overs video games within the forthcoming months, moreover participating within the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The icing on the cake for Mithali Raj & Co can be a uncommon likelihood to play an ODI (last sport of the tour) on the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on September 24. The India girls’s crew did not play at Lord’s throughout their all-format tour final yr. All these ODIs can be essential for the facet as they may depend in direction of qualification for the subsequent Women’s ODI World Cup.
The crew will play three ODIs and an equal variety of T20Is on their tour of Sri Lanka, with all of the video games set to be held on the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
“The team will arrive in Sri Lanka on June 18. The first ODI is scheduled to take place on June 23, while the first T20I will be held on July 3. The tour will end with the last T20I on July 7,” a dependable supply within the BCCI instructed this paper. The crew for this tour is prone to be picked by the top of this month. The BCCI is not apprehensive by the present civilian unrest in Sri Lanka. “Even the Australian men’s cricket team is touring Lanka around the same time. So cricket shouldn’t be affected by that,” the supply stated.
Post the CWG, India will tour England to play three T20Is, adopted by three ODIs, with the marquee sport at Lord’s on Sept 24 being the final match of the journey. Unfortunately, they’d not play a Test in opposition to the hosts this time. “The BCCI requested the English Cricket Board to schedule a Test, however ECB could not accede to the request, citing a busy schedule, which incorporates the ‘Hundred’ too, for them,” the supply stated.
Powar to proceed
Meanwhile, TOI understands that former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar is ready to proceed because the coach of the Indian girls’s crew, as his contract is until the T20 World Cup early subsequent yr. “We had appointed him in June last year and given him a two-year contract. He’s done a decent job so far. We have to give him time to produce the right results. Right now, we’ve sent Powar as an observer for the Women’s T20 Challenge in Pune, which will begin on May 23,” the supply revealed.
